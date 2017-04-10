The battle over soaring car tabs turns partisan as State Senate passes relief bill
Car tab fees are going up, up, up to pay for Sound Transit 3, the plan to extend light rail service from Everett to Tacoma, and east to Redmond and Issaquah. Here, Gov. Jay Inslee witnesses a Sound Transit success, touring the new, popular University of Washington Station..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r...
|Apr 7
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar 26
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC