Teen vanishes on prom night

Teen vanishes on prom night

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Update: After seeing coverage of this story on our website, a member of our community got in touch with KHQ to tell us she had found Zakk's missing 12-week-old puppy! The dog went missing from the family's home Sunday. Now Zakk can't stop smiling and is happy to have his dog back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar 26 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,042 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC