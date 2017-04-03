Seattle man turns himself in for Ever...

Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area robbery

Monday Apr 3

A Seattle man has flagged down a Snohomish County sheriff's captain and reportedly said he was involved in a home invasion robbery south of Everett. The Daily Herald reports that the 26-year-old suspect turned himself into the captain Friday.

