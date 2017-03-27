Seattle man turns himself in after webcam video of Everett home invasion goes viral
A 26-year-old Seattle man turned himself in, and was arrested, in connection with a home-invasion robbery in Everett last week that was captured on a webcam and widely shared on social media. The man flagged down a Snohomish County sheriff's captain Friday and said he was one of the suspects in the robbery, police said.
