Republican Presidential candidate Don...

Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump shakes hands with...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Donald Trump campaigns in Lynden last May. He drew a record crowd to Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, convinced the candidate was a man who would keep his promises and make their lives better. Donald Trump campaigns in Lynden last May. He drew a record crowd to Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, convinced the candidate was a man who would keep his promises and make their lives better.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar 26 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC