Reminder: Disaster preparedness open house April 22

When disaster strikes, will you be ready? Learn how to prepare yourself, your family and your community at ReadyFest, a hands-on disaster preparedness open house sponsored by Snohomish County Fire District 1 for the free open house at Silver Firs Fire Station 13, 13611 Puget Park Dr., Everett . The open house features hands-on disaster preparedness training including: Taste of Disaster - sample MREs and other non-perishable food to consider for your disaster kit.

