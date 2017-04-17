PHOTOS: Spokane family reunited with puppy it says was stolen from yard
Update: After seeing coverage of this story on our website, a member of our community got in touch with KHQ to tell us she had found Zakk's missing 12-week-old puppy! 6-year-old Zakk's puppy, Odin, went missing from their home near Division and Lyons on Sunday. Odin is a 12-week-old German Shepherd and went missing from the front yard.
