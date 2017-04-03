Online bear tracker shows where bears...

Online bear tracker shows where bears are in Yosemite National Park

For the first time ever, the National Parks Service has launched an online bear tracker that shows everyone where bears are roaming and hanging out in Yosemite National Park which is home to hundreds of black bears. We know many of you are asking, "why would they do this?" and "how will they keep these bears from being illegally hunted?" Don't worry, all of this has been thought out.

