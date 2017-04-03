Online bear tracker shows where bears are in Yosemite National Park
For the first time ever, the National Parks Service has launched an online bear tracker that shows everyone where bears are roaming and hanging out in Yosemite National Park which is home to hundreds of black bears. We know many of you are asking, "why would they do this?" and "how will they keep these bears from being illegally hunted?" Don't worry, all of this has been thought out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar 26
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC