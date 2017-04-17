Naval Station Everett increased by 1,...

Naval Station Everett increased by 1,000 sailors in 2016

Naval Station Everett, already the second-largest employer in Snohomish County, has seen its economic impact grow in the past year, the base's commanding officer said Thursday. The arrival of three Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers in 2016 has added nearly 1,000 active duty service members to the base, bringing the total of military and civilian personnel to nearly 3,000, U.S. Navy Capt.

