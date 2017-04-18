Longfellow Building could be saved by...

Longfellow Building could be saved by museum's offer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mukilteo Tribune

Superintendent Gary Cohn told the museum group it can proceed in making a purchase and sale offer for the closed-down building and its nearby annex. That negotiated offer could be put before the school board for confirmation as soon as early May, museum director Barbara George said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle man turns himself in for Everett-area r... Apr 7 Ms Sassy 1
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) Mar 26 Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar '17 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC