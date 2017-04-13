Lawsuits Pile Up Against Opioid Makers For Allegedly Deceiving The Public
Lawsuits are mounting against the largest drug makers in the country for their alleged complicity in sparking the opioid crisis through public deception. Officials in Suffolk County, N.Y., are joining a group of municipalities across the state in a number of lawsuits against major pharmaceutical companies and their subsidiaries for misrepresenting the safety profile of opioid painkillers and minimizing the risk of addiction.
