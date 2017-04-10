Everetta s Hil Kaman receives Emerging Leader award for 2017
The evening sun falls on the face of Hil Kaman, city of Everett's public health and safety director, left, as he is named the recipient of this year's Emerging Leader award at a reception at the Schack Art Center in downtown Everett on Thursday. The evening sun falls on the face of Hil Kaman, city of Everett's public health and safety director, left, as he is named the recipient of this year's Emerging Leader award at a reception at the Schack Art Center in downtown Everett on Thursday.
