Driver pleads guilty to causing 2015 crash that killed cyclist
An Everett man faces up to 8 1/2 years in prison after admitting Thursday he caused a crash that killed a cyclist near Silver Lake in 2015. Garth White, 41, was thrown into the air and died on the road from head injuries.
