Crux's new beer fits In The Pocket
Bend's Crux Fermentation Project is kicking off their 2017 [BANISHED] barrel-aged beer series this week with the release of In The Pocket, a Brettanomyces aged and blended imperial saison. From the description in the press release it sounds amazingly complex, and some of my contacts at Crux are already waxing rhapsodic about this beer.
