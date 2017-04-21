Convicted cat hoarder arrested in Oregon with 42 cats in her car
A Washington woman who was convicted last year of animal cruelty for collecting over 100 cats in a recreational trailer has been arrested in Oregon for investigation of animal neglect. The Daily Herald of Everett, Wash., reported that 58-year-old Kathryn St. Clare was arrested in Warrenton, Ore., on Monday night.
