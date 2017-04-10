Compost company Cedar Grove happy with win in odor lawsuit
A compost company says it's relieved to have won a lawsuit over odors that might have emanated from its plant in Everett. The Daily Herald reports that a Snohomish County jury ruled earlier this month in favor of Cedar Grove Composting in a case brought by James Moffat, a Marysville resident who was among 350 plaintiffs in four lawsuits filed against the company in King and Snohomish counties.
