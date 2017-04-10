Boeing backs 'border adjustment' tax overhaul, though critics fear it could stir up trade wars

Boeing has joined the push for a sweeping, Republican-backed reform of the U.S. corporate tax system that would reduce the tax rate substantially while imposing a tax on imports and exempting exports. CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the 330-company Aerospace Industries Association that he leads are lobbying hard for a comprehensive overhaul that would include what's known as a "border adjustment tax."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.