$3 million offer for Longfellow could resurrect nonprofit museum
The donor is being kept anonymous. The school district confirmed that a $2 million offer was on the table from an anonymous buyer, but the offer's details have some spots to fill out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar 26
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC