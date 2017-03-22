Woman charged after she was found dangling by her shoelaces from White House fence
A security fence around the perimeter of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 18. An Everett, Wash., woman who was arrested Tuesday night after her shoelaces got caught in the top of the White House fence as she tried to scramble over was ordered released after a hearing in D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday. Officers observed Marci Wahl, 38, hanging inside the fence by her shoelaces, according to charging documents.
