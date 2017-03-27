WHL Roundup: Tigers eliminate Wheat K...

WHL Roundup: Tigers eliminate Wheat Kings, advance to second round with 3-2 win

11 min ago

David Quenneville struck twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2 on Wednesday to sweep their first-round series in four games, while also eliminating last season's Ed Chynoweth Cup winners. Logan Thompson gave Brandon a chance by stopping 51-of-54 shots.

