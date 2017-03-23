WH Fence Jumper - Caught by Her Laces' Found dangling by officers after getting stuck.
The U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday said a woman attempted to jump the White House fence on Tuesday but got stuck by her shoelaces and was promptly arrested. Uniformed Division Officers saw the woman walking around the White House before she tried to jump the fence on E Street, a statement from the agency said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC