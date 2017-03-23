WH Fence Jumper - Caught by Her Laces...

WH Fence Jumper - Caught by Her Laces' Found dangling by officers after getting stuck.

The U.S. Secret Service on Wednesday said a woman attempted to jump the White House fence on Tuesday but got stuck by her shoelaces and was promptly arrested. Uniformed Division Officers saw the woman walking around the White House before she tried to jump the fence on E Street, a statement from the agency said.

