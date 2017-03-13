Washington Town Sues OxyContin Maker Claiming It Failed To Stop Illegal Sales
In a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, the town of Everett, Washington, is suing Purdue Pharma, saying the drugmaker failed to prevent or to inform authorities about illegal diversion of the addictive drug, OxyContin, to the black market in the 2000s. The result, according to Everett officials, was an epidemic of opioid drug addiction and crime that continues to plague the city.
