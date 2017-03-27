Washington city sues Oxycontin maker for citizens' opioid problems
The city of Everett, Washington, is filing a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of the painkiller Oxycontin, alleging the company supplied the drug to suspicious physicians and pharmacies, contributing to the growing epidemic of drugs in the community.
