Village Theatrea s 2017-18 lineup includes new musical a Stringa
Village artistic director Steve Tomkins said the season offers a blend of challenges for the company's creative staff, but assures crowd-pleasers for its audiences. Village, which now has 20,000 subscribers in Issaquah and Everett, is one of only 10 companies in the National Alliance for Musical Theater reporting such high attendance figures.
