TLC, Mark McGrath, Naughty By Nature, Biz Markie Join I Love the 90's - The Party Continues Tour

The second edition of the I Love the 90's - The Party Continues Tour will feature TLC rocking the stage along with Sugar Ray 's Mark McGrath , Naughty By Nature , Biz Markie , Montell Jordan and more. The nostalgic summer outing kicks off on July 7 in Everett, Washington, and is currently slated to wrap up on Sept.

