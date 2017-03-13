Three Snohomish County jail employees hurt in assault

Three employees of the Snohomish County jail in Everett were injured after an assault by an inmate Wednesday morning, officials said. At around 1 a.m., a corrections deputy working in the maximum-security section of the jail was attacked "with no provocation" by a 28-year-old male inmate, who had been out of his cell for a regularly scheduled "free time," the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.