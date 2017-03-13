Three Snohomish County jail employees...

Three Snohomish County jail employees hurt in assault

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

Three employees of the Snohomish County jail in Everett were injured after an assault by an inmate Wednesday morning, officials said. At around 1 a.m., a corrections deputy working in the maximum-security section of the jail was attacked "with no provocation" by a 28-year-old male inmate, who had been out of his cell for a regularly scheduled "free time," the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) 19 hr Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,721 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC