Teen admits leaving newborn in dumpster

Teen admits leaving newborn in dumpster

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

This week's episode of Clark Talks, the Columbian's weekly podcast, talks about the future of Washington residents' health care, plus Damian Lillard had 33 points, including a key 3-pointer with just under three minutes to go, and the Portland Trail On Thursday morning, Snap Inc.'s 26-year-old chief executive Evan Spiegel and 28-year-old chief technology officer Bobby Murphy swapped their beachside EVERETT, Wash. - An 18-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to abandoning her newborn in a dumpster north of Seattle after giving birth to him in a shower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb 10 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15) Oct '16 Dmbfan 5
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Snohomish County was issued at March 03 at 3:04PM PST

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC