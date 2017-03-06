Some apartments do not want to put in...

Some apartments do not want to put in required fire alarms

The Bluffs Apartments fire on New Year's Eve 2015, in which one resident was killed, 15 were hurt and 200 were displaced, was a wake-up call for the Fire Department. The Bluffs lacked fire alarms, and it turned out that many Everett apartment complexes didn't have them, either.

