Some apartments do not want to put in required fire alarms
The Bluffs Apartments fire on New Year's Eve 2015, in which one resident was killed, 15 were hurt and 200 were displaced, was a wake-up call for the Fire Department. The Bluffs lacked fire alarms, and it turned out that many Everett apartment complexes didn't have them, either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mukilteo Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb 10
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC