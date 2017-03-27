Snohomohish High sophomore serves as WA Senate page
Photo courtesy of Sen. Kirk Pearson's Office: Monroe Sen. Kirk Pearson with Snohomish High School sophomore SusAnna Kerns, who spent the first week in March serving in the Senate Page Program. Snohomish High School sophomore SusAnna Kerns spent the first week in March helping 39th District Sen. Kirk Pearson keep things in order in Olympia.
