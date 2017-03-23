Right on: Everett takes on OxyContin ...

Right on: Everett takes on OxyContin makers

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

GIVE Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson and the Everett City Council credit for boldness. Inspired by a stellar work of journalism about the irresponsible makers of OxyContin, the city filed a groundbreaking lawsuit to recoup costs of the epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12) 9 hr Chrismara 7
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar 14 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,651 • Total comments across all topics: 279,841,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC