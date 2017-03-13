Researchers plan manned expedition to...

Researchers plan manned expedition to Titanic

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Everett, Washington-based OceanGate says the goal of the mission is to assess the condition of the wreck and document - but not collect - artifacts at the protected site. Experts from Woods Hole say they hope to generate a 3D photographic model of the wreck using modern subsea imaging technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar 14 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC