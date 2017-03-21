Purdue Pharma's headquarters are located at 201 Tresser Blvd., in downtown Stamford.

Purdue Pharma filed Monday a motion in a Washington state court to dismiss a lawsuit filed earlier this year by the city of Everett, Wash., that alleges the company is responsible for an epidemic of opioid abuse that has ravaged the city in recent years. Seen by some legal observers as potentially creating a wave of litigation by cities against the pharmaceutical company, Everett's lawsuit asserts Stamford-based Purdue ignored its legal duty to stop the diversion of its top-selling drug, OxyContin, into the black market.

