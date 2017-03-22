OxyContin maker asks judge to toss case brought by city
In this Feb. 16, 2017, photo, a discarded syringe sits in the dirt with other debris under a highway overpass where drug users are known to congregate in Everett, Wash. As overdose deaths from opioids and heroin spiked the mayor of Everett, Ray Stephanson, took steps to tackle the epidemic devastating this working-class city north of Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC