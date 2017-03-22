OxyContin maker asks judge to toss case brought by city

In this Feb. 16, 2017, photo, a discarded syringe sits in the dirt with other debris under a highway overpass where drug users are known to congregate in Everett, Wash. As overdose deaths from opioids and heroin spiked the mayor of Everett, Ray Stephanson, took steps to tackle the epidemic devastating this working-class city north of Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.