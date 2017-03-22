OxyContin maker asks judge to toss case brought by city
The maker of the pain medication OxyContin has asked a federal judge in Seattle to throw out a Washington city's lawsuit that seeks to hold the drugmaker responsible for allowing its pills to flood the black market and into Everett. Purdue Pharma argued in court documents filed Monday that there is no basis in law for a municipality to bring such an action against a pharmaceutical manufacturer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC