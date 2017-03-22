OxyContin maker asks judge to toss ca...

OxyContin maker asks judge to toss case brought by city

The maker of the pain medication OxyContin has asked a federal judge in Seattle to throw out a Washington city's lawsuit that seeks to hold the drugmaker responsible for allowing its pills to flood the black market and into Everett. Purdue Pharma argued in court documents filed Monday that there is no basis in law for a municipality to bring such an action against a pharmaceutical manufacturer.

