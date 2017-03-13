OPINION: Why size matters for '797X' project
It has an authority to offer from Boeing, public endorsements from influential airlines and lessors and finally, it seems, a name: the 797X. Boeing strangely has not yet confirmed the project's designation, but it is reasonable to assume the company will not break with the numbering system that it established in 1956.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC