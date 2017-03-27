Officials: White House fence jumper t...

Officials: White House fence jumper tried again, at Treasury

The Secret Service says a woman who got tangled up by her shoelaces after trying to jump the White House fence last week has been arrested again after a similar stunt. Thirty-eight-year-old Marci Anderson Wahl of Everett, Washington, was arrested after an alarm sounded about 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

