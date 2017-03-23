Nose tackle Mosese Fifita tips the scales at more than 300 pounds, a first for Air Force
Size-challenged Air Force has something in nose guard Mosese Fifita that it has never featured - a player weighing in at more than 300 pounds. Fifita has proven to be more than simply big.
