Makers Of OxyContin Sued For Allegedly Flooding Black Market With Pills

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Daily Caller

The makers of the opioid painkiller OxyContin are facing a lawsuit alleging the company knowingly allowed pills to flow into the black market, feeding addiction. Mayor Ray Stephanson of Everett, Washington, is suing pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma for gross negligence, alleging the company turned a blind eye to suspicious activities that funneled pills into the streets of Everett, where opioid abuse is now rampant.

