Landslides muck up Monday commute from Everett to Puyallup
Rail lines and roads are shut down Monday morning, and will remain closed Monday evening as well for many commuters. For Sound Transit and Amtrak commuters in the North Sound, normal service won't return until Tuesday morning at the earliest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
