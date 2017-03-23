Kirby&Carlson March23--8am hour

Kirby&Carlson March23--8am hour

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KVI-AM Seattle

The only thing moving slower than Puget Sound traffic is the legislative effort to roll back car tab taxes for Sound Transit 3, the $54 billion project to extend light rail to Tacoma, Redmond and Everett, WA. . 8am hour--P.M. Teresa May tries to soothe Britain after yesterday's fatal terrorist attack, frequent guest Ralph Peters has two concerns after yesterday's fatal car and knife attack, ST3 car tax relief is looking more difficult to achieve, WSJ journal provides a concise explanation of the latest twist in Pres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVI-AM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09) Mar 14 Jojo69 4
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb '17 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC