In the battleground of the opioid crisis, one city blames drug makers
In another battle in the opioid crisis, the city of Everett, Washington claims its heroin crisis has been fueled by the aggressive distribution and abundant supply of the pain pill OxyContin. The city is suing Purdue Pharma, the company that makes the pain medication, for allowing its pills to flood into Everett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate Recovery (Feb '12)
|Mar 26
|Chrismara
|7
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Mar 14
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC