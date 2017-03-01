FBI to review case of Muslim teen found dead in Washington
The FBI will review a case in which a black, Muslim teenager was found hanging from a tree in Washington state. The Daily Herald newspaper of Everett reports FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich says the review does necessarily mean the agency will open an investigation.
