Death by Porn: Man crushed to death by Six Tons of filthy magazines
A MAN with a huge stash of porn magazines was finally killed by his stash when six tons of it fell on him at his house in Japan. "We tried to dispose of all the adult toys in the room so the bereaved families will not be aware of them" And there were quite a few videos in there too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb 10
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC