Boeing investigates internal security breach

Boeing investigates internal security breach after employee accidentally sends the personal information of 36,000 members of staff to his spouse Boeing is investigating a blunder which led to the personal information of all 36,000 employees being sent to a worker's wife. The company employs people in four states - but the incident is believed to have involved the aircraft manufacturing plant in Everett, near Seattle, Washington.

