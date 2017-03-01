Boeing investigates internal security breach
Boeing investigates internal security breach after employee accidentally sends the personal information of 36,000 members of staff to his spouse Boeing is investigating a blunder which led to the personal information of all 36,000 employees being sent to a worker's wife. The company employs people in four states - but the incident is believed to have involved the aircraft manufacturing plant in Everett, near Seattle, Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb 10
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC