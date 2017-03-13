Bail set at $10,000 in fatal Everett drug-deal shooting
One 18-year-old was killed at the scene, and another was seriously wounded. The men who were shot reportedly had tried to rob the dealer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldNet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Jojo69
|4
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb '17
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC