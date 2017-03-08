1 dead, 1 wounded in Everett shooting...

1 dead, 1 wounded in Everett shooting; 2 others arrested

45 min ago

A man is dead and another injured after what police describe as a drug deal gone bad early Monday in Everett. At around 1:30 a.m., police were responding to an unrelated incident in the 2200 block of Rockefeller Avenue when they heard gunfire, said Sgt.

