Person shot by police in Arlington

A person in Arlington was shot by police Tuesday morning, according to tweets from Everett police and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. An interagency team of investigators is launching its review of what happened, with more information expected this morning, said Shari Ireton, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office and for the Snohomish Multi Agencies Response Team, which will include evidence technicians and other experts to interview the officers involved in the incident and meet with witnesses.

