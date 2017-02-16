Person shot by police in Arlington

Person shot by police in Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Seattle Times

A person in Arlington was shot by police Tuesday morning, according to tweets from Everett police and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. An interagency team of investigators is launching its review of what happened, with more information expected this morning, said Shari Ireton, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office and for the Snohomish Multi Agencies Response Team, which will include evidence technicians and other experts to interview the officers involved in the incident and meet with witnesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Everett Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lk Serene Homes Flooding Feb 10 Debbie Bly-Olsen 1
News Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
News Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur... Dec '16 whoknew 1
celebrate recovery (Jan '12) Dec '16 NLPACE 37
Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11) Nov '16 Suzie 45
Joe Timberlake Oct '16 Yvonne 1
I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15) Oct '16 Dmbfan 5
See all Everett Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Everett Forum Now

Everett Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Everett Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Everett, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC