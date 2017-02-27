More on this story...

A grassroots group, Everett Districts Now, made up of union groups and neighborhood leaders and which is supported by the League of Women Voters, the NAACP of Snohomish County and the 38th Legislative District Demo- crats, filed the petition to the city on Feb. 7 for approval. They will need 8,000 Everett voter signatures by July to have a ballot measure in the fall.

