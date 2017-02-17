LSS heads Under the Sea for next musical venture

Langley Secondary students are taking audiences on an underwater adventure next week in their musical production of The Little Mermaid. Starring nearly 40 students, accompanied by an 18-member community orchestra, the show will run Feb. 24, 25, March 2, 3, and 4 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 25 and March 4. The musical follows the story of Ariel, a young mermaid, who seeks the help of the wicked sea witch, Ursula, to become a human.

