LSS heads Under the Sea for next musical venture
Langley Secondary students are taking audiences on an underwater adventure next week in their musical production of The Little Mermaid. Starring nearly 40 students, accompanied by an 18-member community orchestra, the show will run Feb. 24, 25, March 2, 3, and 4 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 25 and March 4. The musical follows the story of Ariel, a young mermaid, who seeks the help of the wicked sea witch, Ursula, to become a human.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Everett Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lk Serene Homes Flooding
|Feb 10
|Debbie Bly-Olsen
|1
|Snohomish boy beaten for poor report card (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
|Police: Lynnwood officer fatally shoots man dur...
|Dec '16
|whoknew
|1
|celebrate recovery (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|NLPACE
|37
|Review: Sound Air Solutions (Jan '11)
|Nov '16
|Suzie
|45
|Joe Timberlake
|Oct '16
|Yvonne
|1
|I need to sell my suboxin. (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Dmbfan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Everett Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC