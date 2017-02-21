Funko Wins 2017 Collectible of the Year and Peoplea s Choice Award

Funko's CEO, Brian Mariotti accepted both awards on behalf of Funko at TOTY Awards gala in New York City on February 17. Pop! Vinyl was selected for Collectible of the Year from a list of nominees that includes Dorbz by Funko, Gift 'emsTM by JAKKS Pacific, LEGO Minifigures - The Disney Edition by LEGO Systems, Inc, Num Noms by MGA Entertainment, Shopkins Season 6: Chef Club by Moose Toys Pty Ltd and Tonka Tinys by Funrise. The judges included toy and play experts, retailers, academics, and journalist and considered each product's creativity, originality and innovation; design and promotion; excellence; and marketplace acceptance.

